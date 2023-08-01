CHANGE LANGUAGE
Patna High Court Upholds Bihar Caste Survey
Patna High Court Upholds Bihar Caste Survey

File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (PTI File)

The Patna High Court had in May this year stayed the caste survey with immediate effect, asking the authorities to preserve the data collected so far

Patna High Court has upheld Bihar caste survey. The survey is slated to take place in two phases. The first phase, under which a household counting exercise was taken up, was conducted by the Bihar government in January this year.

A Bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarthy delivered the verdict on several petitions challenging the caste-based survey.

The Patna High Court had in May this year stayed the caste survey with immediate effect, asking the authorities to preserve the data collected so far. The court had noted that the survey was a census in the garb of a survey, the likes of which only the union government had the exclusive power to carry out under the Census Act, 1948.

In another setback for the Bihar government days later, the Supreme Court also had refused to lift the stay on the caste-based survey.

