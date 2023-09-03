Patnaik Announces Rs 5-cr Assistance for Rain-hit Himachal Pradesh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs 5 crore for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

The state has recently been hit by incessant rains, causing massive loss of life and property. The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, a statement issued by the CMO said.

Writing a letter to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Patnaik expressed concern over the distress of people and loss of property.

My government and the people of Odisha stand firmly by the people of Himachal at this hour of crisis, Patnaik said.