CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aditya L1 LaunchIndia vs PakistanSamantha Ruth PrabhuG20 Summit
Home » India » Patnaik Announces Rs 5-cr Assistance for Rain-hit Himachal Pradesh
1-MIN READ

Patnaik Announces Rs 5-cr Assistance for Rain-hit Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 10:33 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Image/IANS)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Image/IANS)

Writing a letter to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Patnaik expressed concern over the distress of people and loss of property

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs 5 crore for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

The state has recently been hit by incessant rains, causing massive loss of life and property. The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, a statement issued by the CMO said.

Writing a letter to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Patnaik expressed concern over the distress of people and loss of property.

My government and the people of Odisha stand firmly by the people of Himachal at this hour of crisis, Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Himachal Pradesh
first published:September 03, 2023, 10:33 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 10:33 IST