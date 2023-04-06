Patnaik Visits Nippon Plant in Japan, Discuses Green Tech for Odisha Projects

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is on a tour to Japan, visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation on Thursday and discussed the use of green technology for the company’s proposed facilities in the state.

The plant in the east Asian country was established on land reclaimed from the sea and used environmentally sustainable green technologies, Patnaik was informed by the company, according to an official release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Kimitsu facility produces diversified specialised steel products for various industries like automobiles.

“Patnaik appreciates the plant and discussed the use of similar green technologies for the plants coming up in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts (of Odisha),” the CMO release said.

The proposed plants will also focus on specialised steel products which will enable downstream industries in Odisha, it said.

The state delegation’s visit to the Kimitsu Steel Works provided an opportunity for officials to learn about the latest technologies and processes used by the company in the production of the metal, the statement said.

After the visit of the steel plant on the third day of his Japan tour, the chief minister expressed his admiration for the state-of-the-art facility and the commitment of Nippon Steel Corporation towards excellence in metal production.

Patnaik highlighted the immense potential for collaboration between the steel giant and Odisha, as the state has rich mineral resources.

The chief minister also assured Nippon Steel officials of the state government support for the proposed steel plants in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The projects will use huge volumes of iron ore fines which will help in the value-addition of minerals within Odisha in comparison to the current trend of exporting iron ore fines, the government said in the statement.

The chief minister, in an Instagram post, said he was happy to witness the environment-friendly steps taken by the company during his visit to the plant.

The company is taking significant measures in steel production by using green technology, he said.

“I am highly hopeful about the steel plants proposed to be set up in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur with their cooperation,” the chief minister said.

Patnaik had on Tuesday met Nippon Steel president Eiji Hashimoto in Tokyo during which they discussed avenues of collaboration between the Japanese steel giant and the Odisha government.

In March 2021, Gujarat-based AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government to set up a 12-million-tonne per annum integrated steel plant in Kendrapara with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

After the Make In Odisha Conclave, 2022 in December, the government approved a proposal of AM/NS India to set up a 7 mtpa steel plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 38,000 crore.

Patnaik had on Wednesday addressed Business Meet Tokyo 2023.

The meeting was attended by over 200 industrialists, and the state received investment proposals of Rs 26,000 crore across sectors related to green hydrogen and ammonia, clean energy equipment manufacturing, IT/ITeS, logistics, metal ancillary, steel and metal downstream sectors.

