'Peace is Top Priority': Amit Shah Orders Officials to Take Strict Action; Fresh Firing in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said “peace and prosperity" is the government’s top priority in violence-hit Manipur and instructed authorities to “strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace." The statement came amid reports of fresh violence in the northeastern state including a firing at Sugnu in Kakching district, prompting relocations of around 100 Kukis and an attempted arson attack in Imphal’s New Checkon area.

“Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal," the Union Home Minister said in a tweet after the high-level meet. “Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace," he added. Chief Minister N Biren Singh also attended the meeting.

The Union Minister held a series of high-level meeting in Imphal, including a security review with Indian Army, Manipur police and CAPF, a stake-holder meeting with women leaders over breakfast and prominent emminents and delegation of the civil society leaders in Churachandpur.

“Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah said in an another tweet.

He also held a meeting with a delegation of leaders from various political parties in Imphal.

Amit Shah’s Manipur Visit

Accompanied by the IB chief and home secretary, Shah arrived in Manipur via helicopter to address the ongoing situation. As part of his efforts to bring peace to the northeastern state, he engaged with church leaders and intellectuals from the Kuki community to better understand their concerns and grievances amidst the series of clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit the Moreh and Kangpokpi areas on Wednesday. In Moreh, he will engage in interactions with delegations from various local groups, while in Kangpokpi, he will meet with Civil Society Organisations. Subsequently, a security review meeting will be held by the Home Minister in Imphal.

Rs 10 Lakh Compensation of Those Died in Manipur Violence

In a significant development, the government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those who lost their lives during the ethnic conflict in Manipur. Additionally, a job will be provided to a family member of the deceased as well. Officials have clarified that the compensation amount will be shared equally between the central government and the state.

This decision was made during a late-night meeting between the Union Home Minister and Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday. The move demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the situation and providing support to the affected individuals and their families.

Fresh Violence

Meanwhile, incident of gunfire was reported in Sugnu region, according CNN-News18 reports. Around 100 Kukis have been safely relocated from Sugnu to Tengnoupal as a precautionary measure. Additionally, there was an attempted arson attack reported at New Checkon.

The incidents are the latest since the sudden escalation in clashes and gunfire between militants and security forces on Sunday after a relatively calm period of over two weeks. Manipur has been grappling with ethnic conflict for nearly a month. The death toll resulting from these clashes has now risen to 80, according to officials.

Rumours of Army Stationed in an Around Imphal False: State Govt

The State Home Department issued a statement clarifying against a rumour of an order regarding Indian Army to be stationed in and around Imphal. “There is a rumour being circulated that the army will be stationed in and around Imphal. The same is incorrect and false," the official statement read.

“No step will be taken by any agency without the consent of the State Government," it added, asking citizens not to believe or spread such rumours.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur originated from a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised on May 3 in the hill districts, aimed at protesting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since then, the region has been plagued by recurring waves of unrest, culminating in a recent round of clashes that claimed at least five lives on Sunday.

Prior to the violent outbursts, tension had been brewing due to the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to a series of smaller agitations.

In Manipur, the Meitei community constitutes approximately 53 percent of the population and predominantly resides in the Imphal Valley, while the tribal Nagas and Kukis make up another 40 percent and inhabit the hill districts.

To restore normalcy in the northeastern state, approximately 10,000 personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other paramilitary forces were deployed.