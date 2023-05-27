CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament InaugurationWeatherSengolRahul GandhiSatyendar Jain Bail
Home » India » Peak Promotion: Everest Conqueror Scales Mountains to Advertise Andhra Govt Schemes, Seeks CM's Help
1-MIN READ

Peak Promotion: Everest Conqueror Scales Mountains to Advertise Andhra Govt Schemes, Seeks CM's Help

Reported By: Kakoli Mukherjee

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:30 IST

Hyderabad, India

G Suresh Babu is the first south Indian to scale Mt Manaslu and Mt Lhotse. However, his dream to conquer more peaks has met with a financial roadblock. Pic/News18

G Suresh Babu is the first south Indian to scale Mt Manaslu and Mt Lhotse. However, his dream to conquer more peaks has met with a financial roadblock. Pic/News18

Till now, 24-year-old G Suresh Babu has unfurled nine posters depicting Navaratnas (nine welfare schemes) of the Andhra Pradesh government on nine peaks. He is now preparing to scale the Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, and Annapurna peaks this September and is hoping that the state government will help with funds

A mountaineer from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh has been grabbing eyeballs by advertising the schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on the peaks that he has conquered. 24-year-old G Suresh Babu, a self-confessed fan of the YSRCP, scaled Mount Everest when he was 17. He is the first south Indian to scale Mt Manaslu and Mt Lhotse. However, his dream to conquer more peaks has met with a financial roadblock. “Climbing mountains is a costly affair. I have managed to scale 25 mountains in 5 years but don’t have the funds to go further in the journey. That is why, I have been appealing to Jagan Anna to help me out," he told News18.

Till now, he has unfurled nine posters depicting Navaratnas (nine welfare schemes) of the Andhra Pradesh government on nine peaks. “His padayatra had inspired me to follow my dreams. I like his commitment and dedication to cover such a large distance. I come from a poor family that has benefited from his schemes. I studied at Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential College. That is why, I want to tell the world about them," he said.

When asked which scheme is the best, the mountaineer replied: “It’s the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme. My father, who is a farmer, has benefitted from the instalments that are credited regularly."

top videos

    Talking about his passion, Suresh said: “Since my school days, I have been interested in adventure sports and had decided to climb as many mountains as possible. It was during my intermediate in Kurnool that I seriously began thinking of taking up mountaineering as a career because mountaineering and adventure sports/tourism has tremendous potential in our state. However, I was aware that it is not given as much respect here as in north India. I went for my basic course to the National Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi and then proceeded to do an advanced course from Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling."

    Suresh is now preparing to scale the Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, and Annapurna peaks this September. He is hoping that the state government will step in to make that dream come true.

    About the Author
    Kakoli Mukherjee
    Kakoli Mukherjee, Chief Subeditor, has been a journalist for eight years. She writes on health, people, culture, technology and books....Read More
    Tags:
    1. Andhra Pradesh
    2. Everest
    3. Jagan Mohan Reddy
    4. mountain
    5. YSRCP
    first published:May 27, 2023, 08:30 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 08:30 IST