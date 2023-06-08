CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Pedestrian Killed in Thane Road Accident: Case Against 18-Year-Old Car Driver
1-MIN READ

Pedestrian Killed in Thane Road Accident: Case Against 18-Year-Old Car Driver

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 13:09 IST

Thane, India

The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma.(Representational Image/ANI)

The accident took place at 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Pawar Nagar junction, Chitalsar police station's inspector Vanita Patil said

Police have registered a case against an 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mowed down a 40-year-old pedestrian in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma, she said.

Sharma received injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, she said.

The police have registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act and sent a notice to him, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
