Pedestrian Killed in Thane Road Accident: Case Against 18-Year-Old Car Driver

Police have registered a case against an 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mowed down a 40-year-old pedestrian in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place at 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Pawar Nagar junction, Chitalsar police station’s inspector Vanita Patil said.

The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma, she said.

Sharma received injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, she said.

The police have registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act and sent a notice to him, the official said.