Home » India » Lucknow: Drunk TTE Pees on Woman's Head in Kolkata-bound Train; Arrested
1-MIN READ

Lucknow: Drunk TTE Pees on Woman's Head in Kolkata-bound Train; Arrested

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 13:32 IST

Lucknow, India

The accused was on a Kolkata-bound train. (File photo)

The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday. Kumar has been sent to judicial custody.

A drunk TTE was arrested from Lucknow for urinating on a woman passenger on board Kolkata-bound Akal Takht Express. The incident happened on Sunday midnight in the A1 coach of the train.

The accused, Munna Kumar, was not on duty when he urinated on the head of the woman co-passenger.  According to sources, the husband of the woman on whom the accused urinated, is also a Railway employee.

Kumar was later sent to judicial custody.

Hearing the woman scream, passengers gathered around the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE.

There have been several cases of passengers peeing on others over the past few months.

A few days back, a passenger flying on an American Airlines’ New Delhi-bound flight from New York reportedly urinated on a fellow passenger on board in an inebriated state. The accused was taken into custody and was later banned from flying with the airline.

The incident allegedly took place onboard flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 pm on March 3 and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital at 10:12 pm on March 4.

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
  1. Lucknow
  2. lucknow news
first published:March 14, 2023, 13:11 IST
last updated:March 14, 2023, 13:32 IST
