People From Maharashtra, Karnataka Flock To Goa's Quepem To Buy Lottery Tickets

Lotteries are one of the easiest ways to earn money. Many people all over the world buy a lottery ticket and then wait for their chance to earn a lot of money in one go. But this can become an addiction and even lead to people losing their time and money. Winning a lottery can not just bring happiness into one’s life but it can also be a complete nightmare for them.

When people earn a lot of money in one go, it impacts their lives to a great extent as they become unreasonable in their choices, quit their jobs and move away from reality. Most people are aware of the negative consequences of a lottery but they still tend to ignore it and indulge in buying it. A similar situation is happening in Goa as well, where people have been flocking in numbers to buy a lottery.

Sarvajanik Shree Ganesh Utsav Mandal organised a lottery on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. People have been flocking to get the lottery tickets at the municipal garden in Quepem, Goa. According to reports, there have been long lines of cars and there’s a lot of traffic on the road. This is mainly happening because of the prizes that they are offering to the people. They have a wide range of options for the winners, from SUV cars to sedans and even bikes and scooters. Along with these cars, the organisation is also offering whopping cash amounts on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Initially, the organisers had to postpone the allotment of lottery tickets but people had already gathered in large numbers. At that time, a lot of police officers were also stationed in order to manage the crowd and the traffic. Reportedly, people from neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Karnataka also started coming in at 5:30 in the morning to get lottery tickets.