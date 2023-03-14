'People Trying to Weaken Judiciary & Democracy': Kiren Rijiju Reacts to Rahul Gandhi's Remarks, CEC Appointment

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday spoke exclusively to CNN-News18 during the Lokmat Conclave. Addressing the issue of the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rijiju said the decision should be made by the Parliament according to the rules of the Constitution. “I should not comment on the SC judgment on CEC and I will raise it on an appropriate platform," he said.

Rijiju’s remarks came following a recent Supreme Court judgment where it said that a high-power committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India must pick the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

“The independence of the Judiciary cannot be compromised. The government and the judiciary should come together to tackle issues but certain elements are trying to create fissures," he further said.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that he made during his London visit, Rijiju said, “Rahul’s statement does not have concrete substance. Efforts are being made weaken our judiciary and democracy. Those who say govt is trying to undermine judiciary are trying to weaken our system."

Rijiju further demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi extended towards the country. During his UK visit, Gandhi had said that microphones are turned off when opposition leaders try to speak.

Reacting to the joint letter by some opposition parties alleging a biasness in the probe done by central agencies, Rijiju said, “There is no corruption in the government and there is no question of probe agencies being biased. There is a continuous attack by the opposition against central agencies, but it cannot stop the action taken against them."

