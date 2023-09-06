Personal Security, Hi-Tech Arms, Four-Legged Bomb Detectors: How US Will Guard Prez Biden at G20

From helicopters to world’s most expensive cars, advanced weaponry, thousands of rounds of bullets, handcuffs, batons, four-legged bomb detectors, a control room and a parallel communication system, the US will be having its own security mechanism in place to protect its President Joe Biden who is expected to be in New Delhi for the G20 Summit on September 8 and 9.

Top sources said that the preparation for the arrival of the US President started weeks ago. A set of security officers had reached India, who coordinated with the US Embassy in the national capital, and handed over a list of items to the customs, and the names of security team to be brought from the US to India.

Unlike other countries, the US has its own security grid to guard its president starting from operating a dedicated control room to a communication system, equipment, laptops, secured lines and medical assistance.

The most trained and fittest officers from 21 to 28 years of age have been deputed to protect the US President in a close proximity team. These officers carry pistols, long-range and short-range weapons including M4, Glock along with bullet resistant sheets to protect him from any attack.

The Indian agencies have already received the details about Biden’s security arrangement as it is mandatory for the US government to take back everything and give a date of departure and arrival along with other information.

Sources claimed that the protection team will have four-legged bomb detectors, which will be sanitising the areas for the US President.

While the control room will be coordinating with all officials, there will be another back-up system to fulfil the security needs of the US President.

The team will also have helicopters apart from the planes, which Biden will use for travelling. Also, for the ground movements, a list of long-range of vehicles including The Beast, have already been given to the Indian agencies which will be arriving along with the US President.

In case of any untoward situation or threat to Biden, the American agencies have also planned an evacuation process through the airport and other ports, which are also getting sanitised by the US security team.

Sources also said, according to the schedule, US President Biden will reach India on September 8 morning, and will be staying in the hotel, which will be a safe house as well as his office for the next few hours.

Biden would be the last leader to reach the venue, but the first one to depart from India. A scheduled meeting between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also lined up.

After his departure, his complete security set-up and officers, and equipment will leave the country.