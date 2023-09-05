CHANGE LANGUAGE
Personal2Public Initiative: Integrated Transport Solution to Decongest IT city Bengaluru
1-MIN READ

Personal2Public Initiative: Integrated Transport Solution to Decongest IT city Bengaluru

Reported By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 00:13 IST

Bengaluru, India

Acting as a link to the citizens and the government, these groups conducted a survey and collated the data regarding the needs of the commuters who are willing to make a shift from personal to public modes of transport. (Representational Image)

In order to decongest the city and put an end to the traffic chaos, a concerned team of citizen groups in Bengaluru have come up with suggestions for the state government to enable the transition from the use of personal vehicles to public transport

With the rising influx of population in the IT city, urban mobility and congestion of roads have become one of the biggest issues in Bengaluru. The rising population demands a better infrastructure and steps to tackle the urban mobility menace.

A commuter survey conducted by various citizen groups such as Citizens for Bengaluru, Change Makers of Kanakapura, Citizens for Sustainability, Whitefield Rising and many others revealed that 93% of the respondents, who currently use private vehicles to commute to their offices were willing to shift to public mode of transport.

Acting as a link to the citizens and the government, these groups conducted a survey and collated the data regarding the needs of the commuters who are willing to make a shift from personal to public modes of transport.

High frequency of buses, seamless integration, multi-modal integration, seamless connectivity and common ticketing service were the major requirements that the public needed to enable the shift from personal vehicles to public transport. The citizen groups have planned to share these insights with the government so that necessary action is taken towards decongesting the city.

“To bring this transition, they have to equal the comfort they have already used. One of the factors is that safety would be much higher while taking public transport but we compete against time. Government must have a high frequency of feeder buses and every 5-7 minutes which will encourage people to make that shift,” said Revathi Ashok, CEO of B.PAC supporting this citizen initiative.

Srinivas Alvalli, a civic activist along with other citizen groups have brought in a new initiative - Personal2Public, an attempt to enhance the concept of Brand Bengaluru by urging the citizens to use public transport for daily commute. The title Persoanl2Public connotes motivating the public to use public transport at least two days a week.

first published:September 05, 2023, 00:05 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 00:13 IST