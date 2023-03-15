Pet Owner Questioned by Cops After 3 Puppies Found Dead in Greater Noida Society

Three puppies died allegedly after falling from a seventh floor apartment in a group housing society in Greater Noida (West), police said on Wednesday.

The police said they have questioned the pets’ owner and have sent the bodies for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

According to an official, the incident took place at Gaur City under Bisrakh police station limits on Tuesday. “We came to know about the incident this morning through Twitter. After this, the pet owner Shekhar Chauhan was called to the police station and questioned," Bisrakh Station House Officer Anil Kumar Rajput said. He was later let off and the bodies of the puppies, who were around 45 days’ old, have been sent for post mortem.

Chauhan has been accused of brutality against animals with the episode finding its way on social media. However, he claimed innocence, stating that he had been taking care of the mother dog since three years and other puppies, according to police.

“The autopsy report is expected by Thursday and will confirm the cause of death. We have not yet received any formal complaint from anyone in this case," Rajput told PTI. He said Chauhan, around 30 years of age, is living in the flat alone and he told the police during questioning that it the puppies had accidentally fallen through the balcony. “Chauhan told police that he had brought home the mother dog in September 2020 when he had found her wounded during the Covid pandemic. The mother dog gave birth to seven pups recently of which three died on Tuesday," the SHO said.

“The mother dog and the other four puppies are with him at his flat and all safe, healthy," he added. Meanwhile, some animal rights activists on Wednesday evening reached the local police station with a written complaint demanding action against Chauhan. The complaint was yet to be acknowledged by the police at the time of filing of this story. PTI KIS TDS TDS

.

.

Read all the Latest India News here