Pfizer Suspends Sale of Four Medicines in India, Suspecting 'Technical Issues' in Manufacturing Process

American pharma giant Pfizer has informed chemists across India to suspend the sale of four of its medicines after noting issues in their manufacturing process. On May 16, the company requested its stockists, distributors and hospitals to temporarily suspend the sale and distribution of Magnex, Zosyn, Magnamycin injections and Magnex Forte. These drugs are administered to patients suffering from severe illness or those admitted to intensive care units.

According to the company, these products – Magnex, Zosyn, and Magnamycin injections – are manufactured by Astral Steritech. Magnex Forte is an extension of the brand Magnex with slight changes in dosage. The medicines are used in the treatment of bacterial infections such as respiratory tract, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, stomach infections, skin infections, pneumonia and severe uterine infections.

“Pfizer places the utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality at every step in the manufacturing and supply chain process,” a company spokesperson told News18.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and following a request by our local contract manufacturer, Pfizer has currently placed a voluntary stop on further sale and use of its products Magnex, Magnamycin and Zosyn in India as a result of certain technical issues brought to our attention by the contract manufacturing site in India,” the spokesperson said. “The matter is being investigated by the manufacturer, and Pfizer will take further action if so required.”

‘Stop sale of all units in possession’

Pfizer’s letter, written by quality analyst Sangeeta Nagarmath and sent to stockists, suppliers and hospitals across India, said, “…the manufacturer of the said products has brought to our attention on certain deviations observed at their manufacturing facility, where the said products were manufactured.”

While the company said it was currently investigating the matter, Astral Steritech has asked Pfizer that “as an abundant precautionary measure and as per best practices”, the sale, distribution or supply of these products should be temporarily suspended.

“In the meantime, you are requested not to undertake any further sale, distribution or use of the said products for all the SKUs in your possession, with immediate effect, till further notice from Pfizer,” the letter mentions in bold.

Chemists’ lobby directs compliance

top videos

While the company said it was taking all “reasonable efforts” to resolve the matter at the earliest, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) also informed over 12 lakh chemists to stop the sale of these products.

The AIOCD is a lobby of 12.40 lakh offline pharmacists across India. “In light of these observations, it is imperative that you immediately inform all trade and hospital stakeholders in your respective states and districts to temporarily suspend the sale, distribution, supply, and not use the aforementioned products till further notice,” it said, adding that members should “ensure strict compliance with this directive”.