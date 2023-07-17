CHANGE LANGUAGE
Photography Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple, Legal Action to be Taken Against Flouters
1-MIN READ

Photography Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple, Legal Action to be Taken Against Flouters

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 09:23 IST

Kedarnath, India

Several warning boards were put up inside the temple premises.(Image/ANI)

Several warning boards were put up inside the temple premises.(Image/ANI)

The Temple committee has put up multiple warning boards inside the Kedarnath temple premises, stating that legal action will be taken against anyone caught taking photos or making videos

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Monday announced a complete ban on photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple premises. The Temple committee has put up multiple warning boards inside the Kedarnath temple premises, stating that legal action will be taken against anyone caught taking photos or making videos.

Speaking to ANI, the president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajay Ajendra said, “In the past, some pilgrims were making videos and reels inside the temple in an indecent manner as well as clicking pictures. It will be implemented strictly, that is why warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath."

