Photography Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple, Legal Action to be Taken Against Flouters

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Monday announced a complete ban on photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple premises. The Temple committee has put up multiple warning boards inside the Kedarnath temple premises, stating that legal action will be taken against anyone caught taking photos or making videos.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee bans photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple. The Temple committee puts up warning boards at various places on the Kedarnath temple premises, that if anyone is caught taking photos or making videos,… July 17, 2023

Speaking to ANI, the president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajay Ajendra said, “In the past, some pilgrims were making videos and reels inside the temple in an indecent manner as well as clicking pictures. It will be implemented strictly, that is why warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath."