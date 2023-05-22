CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Photos Reveal Startling Difference in Satyendar Jain's Appearance since Arrest in Money Laundering Case
1-MIN READ

Photos Reveal Startling Difference in Satyendar Jain's Appearance since Arrest in Money Laundering Case

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 22:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Jain was taken into custody by ED on May 30 last year. Images/Twitter

Jain was taken into custody by ED on May 30 last year. Images/Twitter

The jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday for treatment

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after he complained of deterioration in health.

A couple of “before and after” images shared on social media reveal a drastic difference in Jain’s appearance since his arrest.

On May 15, the former minister approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court’s order dismissing his bail plea. The SC will hear the matter on May 26.

The HC while dismissing Jain’s plea in April stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence.

    In his bail plea, Jain stated, “I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022."

    The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

