Pillion Rider Pours Alcohol into Biker's Mouth While Riding Bike in Mumbai, Arrested

Two bike-borne men were arrested by Vile Parle police in Mumbai after allegedly being found consuming alcohol while riding the bike. A police team deployed in Andheri East to act against those found driving in the wrong direction spotted biker Kumar Chandrashekhar Jha, 25, drinking alcohol poured into his mouth by pillion rider Vikas Kagda, 25 on Wednesday.

The police team led by assistant inspector Avinash Rakshe signalled the biker to stop near Cigarette Factory at Bamanpada in Andheri, a TOI report mentioned. “We chased the biker for some distance at Bamanpada before they were stopped. They claimed that they had finished the alcohol and stepped out to buy some more," inspector Rakshe was quoted by TOI as saying.

Bottles worth Rs 1,140 were recovered from the duo. Chandrashekhar and Vikas were booked under IPC sections for abettment, rash and negligence driving and under Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous and drunk driving, and under Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police arrested a man whose bike stunt with two women seated on his two-wheeler had gone viral on the internet. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Faiyaz Qadri, was arrested in Saki Naka by the local BKC police on April 2, an ANI report mentioned.

In the viral video, Qadri was seen doing a wheelie without wearing a helmet as one girl sat ahead of him and another behind him on the bike.

#WATCH | Mumbai Police arrested a man namely Faiyaz Qadri, whose bike stunts with two women seated on his two-wheeler had gone viral. The accused was arrested by BKC police under whose jurisdiction the incident took place: Mumbai Police(Viral video, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/CCRUPNOq4A — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Mumbai police took cognizance of the video and apprehended Qadari from the Saki Naka area.

