CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsJadavpur UniversityChandrayaan 3Mumbai Traffic NewsHar Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » Pilot and Crew Member Safely Eject Before Soviet-era Fighter Jet Crashes at Michigan Air Show
1-MIN READ

Pilot and Crew Member Safely Eject Before Soviet-era Fighter Jet Crashes at Michigan Air Show

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 14:48 IST

United States of America (USA)

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

Belleville (AP) A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed during a Michigan air show Sunday, officials said.

A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed during a Michigan air show Sunday, officials said.

The MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 pm, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a parking lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at a nearby apartment complex in Belleville, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) west of Detroit.

No injuries were reported on the ground at the apartments or the air show hosted by the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville.

The pilot and “backseater” crew member did not appear to have significant injuries but were transported to an area hospital, the authority said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the agency will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Michigan
first published:August 14, 2023, 14:48 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 14:48 IST