Pilot ‘Tired’, IndiGo’s Dehradun-Chennai Flight Delayed for Over 10 Hrs; Airline Reacts

Indigo Airlines are once again making headlines after a man claimed that his wife’s flight was delayed for more than 3 hours because the pilot was tired.

Sameer Mohan, whose wife was travelling on an Indigo flight, posted screenshots of his wife’s WhatsApp chat where she talked about the unnecessary delays. Later she says that the delay was caused because the pilot was tired.

The tweets soon went viral on social media with users discussing the bizarre reason for the delay. The conversation prompted the airline to take stock of the situation.

Indigo soon responded to Mohan’s thread saying they were working to get the passengers to their destination “at the earliest". The incident took place on a flight from Dehradun to Chennai on July 2 (Sunday).

Dear @IndiGo6E my wife's on a flight that has been delayed for 3+ hours now and is now been going to Delhi. If this is how you're gonna treat regulars then god bless. This is not done. Tagging the hon minister of civil aviation for resolution @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/wDlFrJLVni — Sameer Mohan (@sleepyhead148) July 2, 2023

Dear @IndiGo6E my wife’s on a flight that has been delayed for 3+ hours now and is now been going to Delhi. If this is how you’re gonna treat regulars then god bless. This is not done. Tagging the hon minister of civil aviation for resolution," Mohan wrote.

As the conversation developed, another passenger shared a video from inside the plane. He also said that after landing in Delhi, “pilots parked the flight and walked off. The crew has no information and they are very tired too. Too poor situation handling by IndiGo."

According to Mohan, his wife’s flight was deferred by almost 10 hours.

However, in further tweets, Indigo states that the delays were due to some operational reasons.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by the delay. We understand the challenges when travel plans don’t go as expected. The delay was due to operational reasons. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the tweet read.