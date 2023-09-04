'Even Thought Of Converting to Islam...': Pinky Gupta's Suicide Note for Live-in-Partner Sakib Found

In a starling update, the Uttar Pradesh police have recovered a suicide later from the residence of a 26-year-old woman, who was allegedly found hanging at an apartment where she lived with her boyfriend. In a handwritten letter, the victim Pinky Gupta, accused her partner of being the reason behind her death.

Reportedly, the victim was a receptionist at a gym and was in a relationship with a trainer - Sakib Khan for the past four years. Gupta was allegedly pressurising Sakib to marry her, however, the accused kept refusing.

Later, Gupta found that Sakib lied to her about his marital status and was already married. Reportedly, this created a strain in their relationship following which the victim allegedly killed herself.

In her suicide letter, the victim reportedly said that she was ashamed of herself as she thought of changing her religion and converting to Islam for him.

“I am ashamed of myself. I was fighting with you and myself for you but you did not value my love. Everybody tried to make me realise my mistake, but I could not see anything in front of you. I even thought of changing my religion. I thought of accepting everything about you. I thought that somehow this guy should become mine, but you still didn’t understand. I can’t bear all this anymore… Goodbye Sakib," Pinky reportedly wrote this in her diary where she has ledgered all the events for the past four years of her relationship.

Police recovered and seized the diary from her room in which she had written about every event of the last four years of her life.

After reading the diary, police found that she was working as a receptionist in a gymnasium being run by a man named Sakib Ali.

DCP (Trans-Hindon) Shubham Patel told PTI that the victim’s brother Shubham Gupta filed a complaint after which an FIR was lodged under Section 306 of the IPC and Ali was arrested.

The deceased’s brother has stated that his sister has been living with Ali for the last four years and alleged that she had been killed by him and his family members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, police added.