Home » India » PM Begins I-Day Speech by Addressing People of India as His 'Family Members'
1-MIN READ

PM Begins I-Day Speech by Addressing People of India as His 'Family Members'

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 13:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes during national anthem ahead of address on India's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes during national anthem ahead of address on India's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as 'my beloved brothers and sisters'.

In a switch from addressing the people of India as “my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as his “family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, “My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as “parivaarjan (family members)". In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as “my beloved brothers and sisters".

Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now. “All rating agencies lauding country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 15, 2023, 13:55 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 13:55 IST