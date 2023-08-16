PM E-Bus Seva: 10,000 Electric Buses in India Soon As Scheme Worth Rs 57,613 Crore Gets Cabinet Nod

In a mega push for electric mobility in public transportation, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the “PM E-Bus Seva” scheme in which around 10,000 new electric buses will be deployed across the country.

During a briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country."

Thakur said 100 cities out of 169 will be selected for the scheme, which has been launched in view of the environment and needs of current and future transportation. This will give a big push to green mobility, he said.

The minister said the government will give additional buses to states which would scrap old buses. He added procurement, operation and management of these buses will be done through PPP mode via competitive bidding.

He said that private players will get central assistance for every km in the scheme for ten years.

Out of Rs 57,613 crore, the Centre will provide Rs 20,000 crore for the scheme and the rest will be borne by the central government, Thakur said.