CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Delhi Murder CaseMonsoon NewsIndependence Day 2023
Home » India » PM E-Bus Seva: 10,000 Electric Buses in India Soon As Scheme Worth Rs 57,613 Crore Gets Cabinet Nod
1-MIN READ

PM E-Bus Seva: 10,000 Electric Buses in India Soon As Scheme Worth Rs 57,613 Crore Gets Cabinet Nod

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 15:48 IST

New Delhi, India

100 cities will be selected to roll out electric buses. (File Photo: PMI Electro Mobility)

100 cities will be selected to roll out electric buses. (File Photo: PMI Electro Mobility)

Union Minsiter Anurag Thakur said Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on PM E-Bus Seva

In a mega push for electric mobility in public transportation, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the “PM E-Bus Seva” scheme in which around 10,000 new electric buses will be deployed across the country.

During a briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country."

Thakur said 100 cities out of 169 will be selected for the scheme, which has been launched in view of the environment and needs of current and future transportation. This will give a big push to green mobility, he said.

The minister said the government will give additional buses to states which would scrap old buses. He added procurement, operation and management of these buses will be done through PPP mode via competitive bidding.

He said that private players will get central assistance for every km in the scheme for ten years.

Out of Rs 57,613 crore, the Centre will provide Rs 20,000 crore for the scheme and the rest will be borne by the central government, Thakur said.

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Anurag Thakur
first published:August 16, 2023, 15:32 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 15:48 IST