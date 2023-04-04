PM Hails Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022, Says It Inspired Him to Intensify Efforts to Strengthen Nation's Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to people from Tamil Nadu who wrote to him sharing their experiences of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam held in Varanasi in November last year and said the event has inspired him to intensify efforts to further strengthen the nation's unity.

The prime minister had last November inaugurated the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' - - a month-long programme in Varanasi — whose objective was to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Enthused by hundreds of letters written to him by people from Tamil Nadu sharing their experiences at the Sangamam at Varanasi, Modi has written to them and described them as flagbearers of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Modi has written about his happiness to note that people got an opportunity to learn about Kashi's culture and its people from close quarters through this programme.

The prime minister said the manner in which the beauty of the Tamil language and the rich culture of Tamil Nadu was celebrated in Kashi was wonderful.

Making a reference to the centuries-old relations between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, the prime minister said in the letter, "Kashi has had a long and enduring connection with the people of Tamil Nadu, who have added to the rich tapestry of culture and civilisation of the place. Kashi Tamil Sangamam has rekindled those historic memories and reiterated how deeply connected the various regions of our country are." "At a time when the whole country is discussing ways to build a strong and self-reliant India during the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years, every effort to deepen the unity of our country is important. A strong foundation is crucial to the building of a glorious monument," Modi said.

Appreciating the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu, the prime minister mentioned that the Sangamam has inspired him to intensify efforts to further strengthen the nation’s unity.

