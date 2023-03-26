CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » PM Modi to Address 99th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Episode Shortly
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Address 99th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Episode Shortly

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month. (File Photo: PTI)

On April 30, PM Modi will address the 100th episode of the monthly programme - Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 99th edition of his monthly radio address – Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The programme that first aired on October 3, 2014 on the occasion of Vijayadashami, has successfully completed 98 episodes.

‘Mann ki Baat’ is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month. Through this address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses citizens across the country.

On April 30, PM Modi will address the 100th episode of the monthly programme.

PM has often used the platform to acknowledge and celebrate people and their contributions to society in various fields. He also gives a shoutout to small businesses, women entrepreneurs and sustainable businesses.

RELATED NEWS

On February 26, PM addressed the 98th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and shared his thoughts on cultural artworks from different states, like traditional music from Assam. He also shared some rangolis made by Punjabis, some based on the Jallianwala massacre.

PM Modi also discussed the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan during his address. “Waste to Wealth" is also an important dimension of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Kamala Moharana, a sister from Kendrapada district of Odisha, runs a self-help group. If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

