PM Modi in MP Today, Shahdol Visit Postponed Due to Rain; Inauguration of Vande Bharats in Bhopal Still On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to the expected heavy rainfall. However, his trip to Bhopal remains unaffected, where he will inaugurate five Vande Bharat trains as planned.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Bhopal includes physically and virtually inaugurating the Vande Bharat trains and addressing a booth-level function of BJP workers on Tuesday.

PM To Visit Kamalapati Railway Station

Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Rani Kamalapati railway station. From there, he will inaugurate a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting important cities across the country, both physically and virtually.

This occasion signifies the inaugural launch of multiple Vande Bharat trains on a single day, a first of its kind. Notably, two of these trains will be specifically allocated to Madhya Pradesh, as the state’s Assembly elections are slated to occur before the year concludes.

PM To Interact With BJP Workers

In another Hindi tweet, Modi expressed his anticipation for the upcoming ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ program, where he will have the opportunity to engage with thousands of dedicated workers. He believes this interaction will further strengthen their determination towards building a developed India. Earlier, Chouhan mentioned that a large number of individuals were expected to gather in Lalpur village, located in Shahdol district.

PM was Scheduled To Inaugurate National Sickle Cell Mission

The Prime Minister was originally scheduled to inaugurate the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and commence the distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards during this event. Additionally, he was supposed to pay homage to Rani Durgavati, a valiant warrior queen from the 16th century, as a part of the concluding ceremony of a yatra organized by the Madhya Pradesh government to promote her bravery and sacrifices.

PM Modi May Also Interact With Tribal Leaders

The PM was also slated to visit Pakaria village in the same district to interact with tribal leaders, members of self-help groups (women whose yearly income is more than Rs 1 lakh), leaders of PESA (Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act) committees and captains of village football clubs. However, the prime minister has postponed his visit to the tribal-dominated district because of warning of heavy rains and keeping in mind inconvenience downpour may cause to people coming to attend the events, said the chief minister in a statement.