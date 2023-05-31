PM Modi Calls on Cambodian King, Assures India's Resolve to Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged views on culture, people-to-people ties, and development partnership between the two countries.

“It was a pleasure to interact with His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia today. We had a positive exchange of views on our close cultural and people-to-people ties and development partnership,” PM Modi tweeted after meeting King Sihamoni.

PM Modi met the King of Cambodia, who is on his maiden State visit to India from May 29-31.

"Prime Minister and His Majesty, King Sihamoni underscored the deep civilizational ties, strong cultural and people-to-people connect between both countries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“Prime Minister and His Majesty, King Sihamoni underscored the deep civilizational ties, strong cultural and people-to-people connect between both countries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“Prime Minister assured His Majesty of India’s resolve to strengthen the bilateral partnership with Cambodia across diverse areas including capacity building," the statement added.

The Cambodian king thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s ongoing initiatives in development cooperation and conveyed his appreciation and best wishes for India’s Presidency of G-20.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the meeting between PM Modi and King Norodom Sihamoni was warm.

He said that both leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to advance the India-Cambodia partnership in various domains.

“Reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to advance the India-Cambodia partnership in domains of capacity building, human resource development, tourism, culture and defence. Also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues," Bagchi tweeted.

On Tuesday, King Sihamoni also met President Droupadi Murmu. The two leaders discussed ways to further the cultural and civilisational connection between India and Cambodia.

On Tuesday, King Sihamoni also met President Droupadi Murmu. The two leaders discussed ways to further the cultural and civilisational connection between India and Cambodia.

“Agenda covered furthering the cultural & civilisational connect between India & Cambodia. Also discussed ways to enhance development cooperation and people-to-people ties," MEA spokesperson said.