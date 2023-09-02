CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aditya L1 LaunchIndia vs PakistanSamantha Ruth PrabhuG20 Summit
Home » India » PM Modi Calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 22:10 IST

Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter)

The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

”Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission,” the President’s office said in a post on microblogging site X, and shared pictures of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. pm modi
first published:September 02, 2023, 22:10 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 22:10 IST