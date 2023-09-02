PM Modi Calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. pic.twitter.com/VKVrWPfu3k— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2023

”Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission,” the President’s office said in a post on microblogging site X, and shared pictures of the meeting.