PM Modi Chairs Meeting with Senior Ministers After State Visits
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Chairs Meeting with Senior Ministers After State Visits

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 13:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt

Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt (Photo; Screen grab from video tweeted by BJP)

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 26, 2023, 13:54 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 13:54 IST