Home » India » UP: Man Held for Issuing Death Threats to PM Modi, CM Adityanath; Found Drunk
UP: Man Held for Issuing Death Threats to PM Modi, CM Adityanath; Found Drunk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 04:52 IST

Deoria, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the Khelo India University Games programme (PTI)

A man has been detained for threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

A man has been detained from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, police said on Monday. UP police said that the 45-year-old man had called the UP-112 helpline to issue the threat, news agency PTI reported.

Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra said the call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city.

Police traced the location of the mobile to Devrad village of Harpur Budhat in Gorakhpur district, which led them to one Sanjay Kumar, who was apprehended Monday morning, the SHO said.

Police later found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call, according to PTI. They said they are interrogating Kumar for more details about the incident and have filed a case against him.

Earlier in April, the Kerala BJP office had received a threatening letter during PM Modi’s visit to the state. Kochi police had arrested one person for allegedly sending the letter.

