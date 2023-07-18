CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 'Humble & Dedicated': PM Modi Condoles Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's Demise
1-MIN READ

'Humble & Dedicated': PM Modi Condoles Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's Demise

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 11:19 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi shared an old picture with former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Pic: Twitter @narendramodi)

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Tuesday over the demise of Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy.

In a heartfelt tweet on Tuesday, PM Modi wrote: “We have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked for the betterment of Kerala with the demise of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji."

“I particularly remember my various interactions with him when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters at this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

 Apart from PM Modi, other leaders, too, joined in to mourn his death.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that a historic chapter has come to an end with the death of former Kerala CM.
In twitter post, the Kerala CM wrote: “A historic chapter in Kerala politics came to an end with the demise of Oommen Chandy. His contributions to our state as an administrator, political leader & people’s representative have been exemplary. Joining the grief of family, friends & supporters. Condolences."
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two-day mourning as a mark of respect for the former chief minister.

first published:July 18, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 11:19 IST