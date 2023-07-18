'Humble & Dedicated': PM Modi Condoles Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Tuesday over the demise of Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy.

In a heartfelt tweet on Tuesday, PM Modi wrote: “We have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked for the betterment of Kerala with the demise of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji."

“I particularly remember my various interactions with him when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters at this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," he added.