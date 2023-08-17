CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Mumbai-Jaipur Train FiringVistara FlightNuh Violence
Home » India » PM Modi Condoles Former DRDO Chief V S Arunachalam's Demise
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Condoles Former DRDO Chief V S Arunachalam's Demise

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Former DRDO Chief VS Arunachalam. (Image: X, formerly Twitter)

Former DRDO Chief VS Arunachalam. (Image: X, formerly Twitter)

Arunachalam’s distinguished career spanned across Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), National Aeronautical Laboratory, and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away of former DRDO director general V S Arunachalam, saying his demise has left a major void in the scientific community and the strategic world. Arunachalam died in the US on Wednesday, his family said in a statement. He was 87.

“Dr. V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X.

Arunachalam’s distinguished career spanned across Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), National Aeronautical Laboratory, and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory.

Arunachalam helmed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was the Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister from 1982-92. He was conferred the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award (1980), Padma Bhushan (1985), and Padma Vibhushan (1990) for his contribution to science and technology.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. DRDO
first published:August 17, 2023, 10:52 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 10:52 IST