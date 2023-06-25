PM Modi in Egypt: Prime Minister Set to Meet Egyptian Counterpart, Sign MOUs Today | Top Points

In the second leg of his two-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Cairo on Saturday for the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM after 26 years. In a special gesture, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport in Cairo by Egypt’s Prime Minister and accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. PM Modi is set to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today.

PM Modi also met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, famous thinker Tarek Heggy and popular yoga instructors Reem Jabak and Nada Adel during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his maiden state visit to Egypt by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top Cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a meeting with the Egyptian PM, the Indian flag was seen hoisted alongside the Egyptian flag.

يشير إنشاء وحدة خاصة بالهند في مجلس الوزارء المصر@CabinetEgy إلى الأولوية الممنوحة للعلاقات الهندية-المصرية. التقيت اليوم في القاهرة بأعضاء هذه الوحدة.وحضر الاجتماع رئيس الوزراء مصطفى مدبولي والوزراء الموقرون. pic.twitter.com/WSi0jQE3kc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

PM Modi Egypt Visit Top Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule for today entails a visit to the Al Hakim mosque between 1:10 pm-1:40 pm and a visit to Heliopolis War Memorial at 2 pm.

Afterwards, PM Modi will be welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Presidential Palace. The two leaders are set to hold high-level talks and sign strategic partnership documents.

PM Modi will then attend a luncheon hosted by the Egyptian president at 4:30 pm and emplane for New Delhi afterwards.

Earlier, PM Modi met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam and held discussions on the relations between India and Egypt and interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the Bohra community.

“I was honoured to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam. We had rich discussions on the relations between India and Egypt, especially the cultural and people-to-people ties," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

تشرفت بلقاء مفتي الديار المصرية فضيلة الدكتور شوقي إبراهيم علام. وأجرينا مناقشات ثرية حول العلاقات بين الهند ومصر،ولا سيما الروابط الثقافية والعلاقات على مستوى شعبي البلدين. pic.twitter.com/uZiudAwbfz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

PM Modi also met with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company and discussed topics related to the economy and investments.

“My meeting with Mr Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, was fruitful. In addition to discussing topics related to the economy and investments, I enjoyed hearing about his passion for preserving Egypt’s cultural heritage," he tweeted.

كان لقائي مع السيد/حسن علام الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة حسن علام القابضة مثمرا. علاوة على مناقشة موضوعات متعلقة بالاقتصاد والاستثمارات، استمتعت حقًا بسماع شغفه بالحفاظ على التراث الثقافي في مصر. pic.twitter.com/ZV9wW0C01c— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

The Indian Prime Minister also met with the famous thinker Tarek Heggy. “I had the pleasure of communicating with the famous thinker Tarek Heggy. I listened to his insightful views on global issues. I admire his rich knowledge of issues related to different cultures," he tweeted.

كان من دواعي سروري التواصل مع المفكر الشهير @heggy_tarek .استمعت إلى آرائه الثاقبة حول القضايا العالمية.إنني معجب بمعرفته الثرية بالقضايا المتعلقة بالثقافات المختلفة. pic.twitter.com/O0eUdkd4lE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

PM Modi met prominent Yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Aada Cadel in Cairo on Saturday and appreciated their commitment to Yoga. He also encouraged them to visit India.

Prominent Yoga practitioners and instructors from Egypt, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel met PM @narendramodi in Cairo. The Prime Minister expressed admiration for their dedication to popularise Yoga. pic.twitter.com/IOjKrOCOO9— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 24, 2023

“Prominent Yoga practitioners and instructors from Egypt, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Cairo. The Prime Minister expressed admiration for their dedication to popularise Yoga," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.