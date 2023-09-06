PM Modi Exclusive Interview: 'Every Sector Saw Deep Reforms As Majority Mandate Ensured Political Stability'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview to moneycontrol.com, said every sector in the country could see deep structural reforms because of the political stability granted by the huge mandate.

“It is a privilege and honour for us that the people have placed unprecedented trust in us. They gave us a majority mandate, not just once, but twice. The first mandate was about promises. The second, even bigger mandate, was about both performance and the plan we had for the country,” said Modi.

“Due to this political stability, every other sector could see deep structural reforms. The economy, education, social empowerment, welfare delivery, infrastructure – I can keep mentioning the sectors that have seen reforms,” he said.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 282 of the 543 seats, leading to Modi’s first stint as the PM. In 2019, the NDA won 353 of the 543 seats in the general elections.

PM Modi, at the foundation day of the BJP in April, too, said that no one can beat the BJP in the 2024 General Elections, but the party must go beyond the election and aim to win the hearts of people. Modi, in a recent interview with the PTI, seemed confident of a win, given the mood of positivity and optimism in the country around G20, Chandrayaan-3 and the economy. India’s global stature has also grown with PM’s key visits to the US and France.

Around eight in 10 Indians (79%) have a favourable view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by the Pew Research Center released ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in New Delhi between September 8 and 10. Of the 79%, 55% have a very favourable view of Modi, who has been in power since 2014 and will seek a third term in the general elections in 2024.