PM Modi Extends Greetings for National Maritime Week
PM Modi Extends Greetings for National Maritime Week

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

May it also add vigour to the ongoing efforts towards port-led development and harnessing our coasts for economic prosperity,PM Modi said (File Photo: PTI)

May it also add vigour to the ongoing efforts towards port-led development and harnessing our coasts for economic prosperity,PM Modi said (File Photo: PTI)

The government has launched a series of events as part of National Maritime Week in the run up to the National Maritime Day on April 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed hope that the National Maritime Week will serve as an opportunity to deepen people’s connect with the country’s rich maritime history.

He added, “May it also add vigour to the ongoing efforts towards port-led development and harnessing our coasts for economic prosperity."

The government has launched a series of events as part of National Maritime Week in the run up to the National Maritime Day on April 5.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal noted that the National Maritime Day celebrates the glorious history of India’s maritime tradition.

He tweeted on Thursday, “Honoured to pin the first Merchant Navy Flag on the lapel of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji to mark the commencement of the National Maritime Week, 2023."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
