PM Modi Flags Off Odisha's 1st Vande Bharat Train, Launches Railway Projects Worth Rs 8,200 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually flagged off the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express and launched railway projects worth Rs 8,200 crore in Odisha. It is the state’s first Vande Bharat train that will run from Puri to West Bengal’s Howrah.

Through video-conferencing, the Prime Minister addressed a function organized at the Puri railway station where he said new India is building its own technologies and reaching the different corners of the country. Governor Ganeshi Lal, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present in person at the venue, while Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined the event virtually.

PM Modi remarked that the people of Odisha and West Bengal are being presented with the Vande Bharat Express which is a symbol of modern and aspirational India. “India’s speed and progress can be seen whenever a Vande Bharat train runs from one place to another," he said.

Be it travelling from Kolkata to Puri for pilgrimage or the other way round, PM Modi said the travel time will now be reduced to only six and half hours, which will save the time and give rise to new opportunities to the people.

Meanwhile, Patnaik urged PM Modi for two more Vande Bharat trains for Odisha. He also requested sanctioning of Puri-Konark new railway line which will connect two iconic marvels of the state. For this, the state government offered 50 per cent of construction cost and entire land cost, making the project more profitable for the Indian Railways.

The Chief Minister recently had a discussion with PM Modi in Delhi on the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri.

Patnaik said that the BJD-led Odisha government will incorporate all the suggestions made by PM Modi for making the proposed project a world class sea-side airport.

About Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Train

The semi-high speed 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, with 16 coaches, will run six days a week except Thursdays. It will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road. The train will have a halt of two minutes at these stations.

top videos

As per the schedule, the train will depart Howrah at 6.10 am and reach Puri at 12.35 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Puri at 1.50 pm and arrive at Howrah at 8.30 pm.

Tickets are available for booking on IRCTC’s official website from May 20 onwards.