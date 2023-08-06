PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations Across Country at Cost of Rs 25,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations on Sunday under the aegis of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of over Rs 24,470 crores.

“Around 1300 major railway stations in India will now be developed as Amrit Bharat Railway Station. They will be re-developed in a modern way. Of these, work on the redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations begins today. Around 25,000 Crores will be spent on the redevelopment of these 508 Amrit Bharat Stations," PM Modi said during the event.

"Around 1300 major railway stations in India will now be developed as Amrit Bharat Railway Station. They will be re-developed in a modern way. Of these, work on the redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations begins today. Around 25,000 Crores will be spent on the redevelopment of these 508 Amrit Bharat Stations," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further added that “India’s prestige, on a global scale, has increased" and that “the focus of the entire world is on our country today".

"Today, the focus of the entire world is on India today. India's prestige, on a global scale, has increased. World's attitude towards India has changed. There are two main reasons behind this - 1) Indians brought in a full majority…" PM Modi said.

According to an official release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), 508 railway stations spread across 27 states and union territories will be revamped under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. These stations will be developed as ‘city centres’ with integrations on both sides of the city.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, “Tomorrow, 6th August, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost Rs. 25,000 crore."

“The redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost ‘Ease of Living’ and enhance comfort and convenience. He added that special care has also been taken to ensure the stations align with local culture, heritage, and architecture.

The list of stations to be revamped include 55 in Uttar Pradesh, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.