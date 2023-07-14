PM Modi France Visit LIVE: PM to be Guest of Honour at Bastille Day Today; UPI Enters France, to Start From Eiffel Tower

Live now
Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 07:50 IST
Paris, France
PM Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be given one of France’s most spectacular recognitions on Friday as guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade. Modi and Macron will watch French and Indian soldiers march down the tree-lined Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, while Indian Rafale fighter jets will take part in the fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe. The Bastille Day celebrations will be followed by bilateral talks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for hosting a private dinner for him at the Elysee Palace in Paris. PM Modi
Bastille Day, or French National Day, is celebrated on July 14. The day is observed to commemorate the fall of the Bastille. The Bastille, which was built as a mediaeval fortification, was later converted into a governmental jail. Political prisoners who had been arrested for trial by the police were frequently kept there. Some convicts were detained on the king’s express instruction, which was unarguable. On July 14, 1789, a mob attacked the Bastille to release seven prisoners. The act marked the beginning of the French Revolution.
In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest award in military or civilian orders.
A warm gesture embodying the spirit of 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 partnership.
PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron.
July 13, 2023
Rolling back in time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his four-decade-old association with France during his address to the Indian Community on his two-day visit to Paris. He mentioned his personal ties with France, dating back to nearly 40 years ago when a cultural center opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. “My own personal ties with France go way back. Nearly 40 years ago, a cultural center opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat,” PM Modi said while addressing the Indian Community at the La Seine Musicale in Paris. The Prime Minister highlighted his role as the first person to become associated with that cultural center.
PM Narendra Modi speaks of him taking membership of Alliance Francais around 40 years back. Here is his membership card.
July 13, 2023
PM Modi described India as a “model of diversity” in his addresses to the Indian diaspora in which he also announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment. In his nearly an hour-long speech to the enthusiastic crowd at the La Seine Musicale — a performing arts centre on an island in the river Seine –Modi outlined India’s fast-paced development and asserted that while the world is moving towards a new order, India’s strength and role are also changing very quickly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for hosting a private dinner for him at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour. “I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening,” Modi said in a tweet and shared pictures of him with the Macrons at the palace, the official residence of the president of France.
India has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille in France, PM Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi also said that Saint Thiruvalluvar’s statue will be installed in France. He said a statue of the great Thiruvalluvar in France is an honour for India.
In a significant announcement, France adopted United Payments Interface (UPI), becoming the first country in Europe and the only nation in the EU to adopt the payment system in partnership with India. “In the coming days, Indian tourists can pay in Indian rupees at the Eiffel Tower,” PM Modi said. Earlier this year, India’s UPI and Singapore’s PayNow signed an agreement, enabling users from both countries to conduct seamless, real-time and secure cross-border transactions.
In a historic moment, PM Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest award in military or civilian orders. PM Modi has become the first Indian PM to receive this prestigious recognition. In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been received by select leaders and eminent personalities from across the world.
Earlier on Thursday, Modi was conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron. On Thursday evening, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musicale and announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment. He said very soon Indian tourists will be able to make rupee payments using UPI from atop the Eiffel Tower.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.