PM Modi France Visit LIVE: PM to be Guest of Honour at Bastille Day Today; UPI Enters France, to Start From Eiffel Tower

was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi was conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron. On Thursday evening, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musicale and announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment. He said very soon Indian tourists will be able to make rupee payments using UPI from atop the Eiffel Tower.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.