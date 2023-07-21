CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » PM Modi Greets Cong Chief Kharge on His Birthday
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Greets Cong Chief Kharge on His Birthday

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 11:37 IST

Delhi, India

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (Image: PTI)

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (Image: PTI)

Kharge is the first non-Gandhi member who became the president of the Congress party in more than two decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.

”Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

The Congress leader thanked him for his wishes.

The Dalit leader from Karnataka has risen from a humble background to play an important role in several positions in his party and governments at his home state and the Centre.

He is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. congress
  2. Mallikarjun Kharge
  3. Narendra Modi
first published:July 21, 2023, 11:37 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 11:37 IST