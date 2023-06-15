CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Greets People on Raja Parba Festivities Being Held Across Odisha

June 15, 2023

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival that celebrates womanhood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the ongoing Raja Parba festivities being held across Odisha and wished for happiness all around.

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival that celebrates womanhood.

“Greetings on the ongoing Raja Parba festivities being held across Odisha. May this auspicious period bring with it an abundance of good health and prosperity. May there be happiness all around," Modi said in a tweet.

