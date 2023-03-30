PM Modi Greets People on Ram Navami, Hails 'Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's Life

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 09:53 IST
PM Modi wished the country on Rama Navami the festival that celebrates the birthday of Rama (File Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday and said the life of Lord Ram will be an inspiration for humanity in every era.
“‘Maryada Purushottam’ Lord Ram’s life was based on sacrifice, tapasya, restraint and resolve," Modi tweeted on the occasion of the festival celebrated to mark His birth anniversary.
