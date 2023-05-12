Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 4,400 Crore in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. He arrived in Ahmedabad early Friday morning on a one-day visit to launch various projects in the state and allot houses built under the central government’s housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 4,400 crores in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/dCpsq3wJTX— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

PM Modi participated in the 29th Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers’ Federation in Gandhinagar and said his interaction with teachers helped him formulate policies on the national level. “Lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy. India is creating new opportunities today as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping this in mind," the prime minister added.

#WATCH | Gujarat: “Lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy this time…today, India, making new opportunities as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping this in mind…": PM Modi at Akhil… pic.twitter.com/bTVbB9SS0s— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

top videos

PM Modi will also pay a visit to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to review the status of ongoing development works, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The prime minister will then inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) (rural and urban) project and hand over keys to 19,000 beneficiaries of the scheme. The total outlay of these projects is estimated to be around Rs 1,950 crore, a statement said.