Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 4,400 Crore in Gujarat
1-MIN READ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 4,400 Crore in Gujarat

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 13:17 IST

Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad], India

PM Modi will also pay a visit to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to review the status of ongoing development works. (File Photo/PTI)

PM Modi will also pay a visit to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to review the status of ongoing development works. (File Photo/PTI)

PM Modi will attend three programs including the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers’ Federation in Gandhinagar and pay a visit to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to review the status of various ongoing works

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. He arrived in Ahmedabad early Friday morning on a one-day visit to launch various projects in the state and allot houses built under the central government’s housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries.

PM Modi participated in the 29th Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers’ Federation in Gandhinagar and said his interaction with teachers helped him formulate policies on the national level. “Lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy. India is creating new opportunities today as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping this in mind," the prime minister added.

    PM Modi will also pay a visit to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to review the status of ongoing development works, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

    The prime minister will then inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) (rural and urban) project and hand over keys to 19,000 beneficiaries of the scheme. The total outlay of these projects is estimated to be around Rs 1,950 crore, a statement said.

    first published:May 12, 2023, 11:54 IST
    last updated:May 12, 2023, 13:17 IST