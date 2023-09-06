PM Modi in Exclusive Interview: Financially Irresponsible Policies Destroy Economy, Society in Long Run

The people of India are becoming increasingly aware of the problem with financially irresponsible policies, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with moneycontrol.com, a statement that is being viewed against the backdrop of his recent attacks on the “freebie culture” in the country.

“In this information age, news about the debt crisis in one country is travelling to many other countries. People are analysing the situation and awareness is spreading. This is helpful for other countries to take precautionary steps to avoid a similar situation in their own countries, with the people’s support,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that states are getting immersed in debt because of freebies, and emphasised that the country and governments cannot be run like this.

“In our own country too, on multiple platforms, I have spoken about the need to be alert against financially irresponsible policies. The long-term implications of such policies destroy not only the economy but also society. The poor pay a heavy price,” he told moneycontrol.com. “Yet again, the good thing is that people are becoming increasingly aware of the problem.”

Responding to the opposition’s no-confidence motion in Parliament last month, PM Modi brought up the “culture of freebies" being promoted by the Congress in state elections and said they want a country whose economy is weakened.

“They make unrealistic promises to people in elections and development programmes are being stopped in states. They are a guarantee for India going bankrupt, of a drowning economy, double-digit inflation, policy paralysis, instability, corruption, appeasement, dynasty politics, unemployment, terrorism and violence, and guarantee for taking India two decades back,” he said.