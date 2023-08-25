PM Modi In Greece LIVE: Modi 1st Indian PM to Visit Nation in 40 Yrs, Talk on Defence, Security on Agenda

India is a trusted and close partner of Africa in its journey to become a global powerhouse under the ‘Agenda 2063’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment for the Global South. In his address to top leaders of the African continent and BRICS nations in Johannesburg, Modi identified counter-terrorism, food and energy security, resilient supply chains, climate action and cyber security as areas of common interests.

The ‘Agenda 2063’ is the African Union’s economic development blueprint for the 50 years that came into effect in 2013. “India is a trusted and close partner in the journey to make Africa a future global powerhouse under Agenda 2063,” Modi said at the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue. The prime minister said India has always given priority to capacity building and infrastructure development of African countries.

“From Latin America to Central Asia; from West Asia to South-East Asia, from Indo-Pacific to Indo-Atlantic, India sees all countries as one family,” Modi said.