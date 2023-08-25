PM Modi In Greece LIVE: Modi 1st Indian PM to Visit Nation in 40 Yrs, Talk on Defence, Security on Agenda

Live now
PM Modi Greece Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Athens, Greece, for a day-long trip on Friday. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Mediterranean country in forty years. During the Indian PM’s visit, both sides will look to expand and diversify trade and investment segment of cooperation, deepen and expand defence and security partnership, infrastructure cooperation, and shipbuilding industry, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Modi’s trip to Greece follows his three-day visit to South Africa for the BRICS summit. Modi was in South Africa on a three-day visit.
India is a trusted and close partner of Africa in its journey to become a global powerhouse under the ‘Agenda 2063’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment for the Global South. In his address to top leaders of the African continent and BRICS nations in Johannesburg, Modi identified counter-terrorism, food and energy security, resilient supply chains, climate action and cyber security as areas of common interests.
The ‘Agenda 2063’ is the African Union’s economic development blueprint for the 50 years that came into effect in 2013. “India is a trusted and close partner in the journey to make Africa a future global powerhouse under Agenda 2063,” Modi said at the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue. The prime minister said India has always given priority to capacity building and infrastructure development of African countries.
“From Latin America to Central Asia; from West Asia to South-East Asia, from Indo-Pacific to Indo-Atlantic, India sees all countries as one family,” Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment, connectivity, energy and counter-terrorism.
Both sides agreed to fast-track infrastructure cooperation, including the Chabahar project. The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, including Afghanistan. Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Raisi on joining the BRICS ‘family’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including presidents of Iran, Senegal and Mozambique, on the margins of the BRICS Summit in South Africa and discussed with them issues of mutual interests and ways to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas.
Modi also held a “productive meeting” with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on a day when BRICS leaders officially endorsed Ethiopia’s entry into the bloc.
Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties including in areas of trade & investment, energy, connectivity, counter-terrorism and Afghanistan.
India’s prime minister and China’s leader agreed Thursday to intensify efforts to de-escalate tensions at the disputed border between them and bring home thousands of their troops deployed there, according to an official from India’s foreign ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of a Johannesburg summit where the BRICS bloc of developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — invited six other countries to join the group, including Saudi Arabia and Iran. ,
India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told Indian reporters that Modi, in an impromptu meeting with Xi, highlighted India’s concerns about their unresolved border issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded a “very productive” visit to South Africa during which he attended the “historic” 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.
Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“PM @narendramodi wraps up a fruitful visit to South Africa that launched a new chapter in the BRICS journey. PM now emplanes for Greece for engagements with an important Mediterranean partner,” Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi posted on X.
My visit to South Africa was a very productive one. The BRICS Summit was fruitful and historic as we welcomed new countries to this forum. We will keep working together for global good. My gratitude to President @CyrilRamaphosa, the people and Government of South Africa for their…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a noted geneticist and a rocket scientist in South Africa on Thursday and exchanged views on disease screening and the future of energy. Modi is in South Africa on a three-day visit. He has attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.
Modi held engaging discussions with South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr. Himla Soodyall, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi posted on X. They exchanged views on the domain of human genetic lines and their application in disease screening. The prime minister invited Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics, Bagchi said.
“Had a very interesting conversation with Dr. Himla Soodyall, a leading geneticist of South Africa. She talked about her work and her passion for science and innovation,” Modi posted on X. Modi also had an engrossing exchange of perspectives with rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza.
Greece has stood by India’s side in the aftermath of the 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran when several countries had slapped sanctions against New Delhi. Greece has also supported India’s candidature for becoming a permanent member of the reformed UN Security Council.
“It is an old relationship. It is a close relationship. It covers several dimensions. Europe is just one of those dimensions. But, we have many other convergences and we work in many of those areas,” India’s Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon said in response to a question about whether India sees Athens as a gateway to Europe.
“I think both sides feel that the world has changed in such a fundamental way and the relationship needs to be given a new impetus. That is what brings the two prime ministers together tomorrow,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Greece for a one-day visit on Friday after participating in the BRICS Summit in South Africa. This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Greece in four decades.
India’s Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon said that the PM’s historic visit to Greece for talks with the European country’s top leadership will give a “new impetus” to their close bilateral relationship, particularly in areas such as trade, security, and people-to-people contact. READ MORE
