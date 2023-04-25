PM Modi in Kerala LIVE: India's First Water Metro From Kochi, State's First Vande Bharat Express to be Flagged Off Today

Read more

PM Modi, who arrived on a two-day Kerala visit on Monday, met eight top Church priests including Syro-Malabar Catholic Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Syrian Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III and Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios.

The Prime Minister also met the senior priest of the Latin Catholic Church Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, Archbishop of Knanaya Church Mathew Moolakkatt, Archbishop of the Knanaya Jacobite Archdiocese Kuriakose Mar Severios, and Metropolitan of the Chaldean Syrian Church Mar Awgin Kuriakose, BJP sources said.

The meeting, a part of the BJP’s outreach campaign ‘Sneha Yatra’, took place at Hotel Taj Malabar after the Prime Minister attended a massive road show and a youth conclave, Yuvam 2023, at the Sacred Hearts College ground here.

Here’s the full schedule of PM Modi in Kerala today:

09:00am – Will leave for Trivandrum from Kochi INS Garuda

10.20am – Will go to Trivandrum Central Railway Station by Road to flag off Vande Bharat Express

10.30 – PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express

10.40 – Inauguration of Kochi Water Metro

12 pm – PM will return from Trivandrum

Notably, PM Modi will move to Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium for a public meeting and will lay the foundation stone for the first Digital Science Park and dedicate various projects worth Rs 3200 cr.

PM Modi had earlier announced that the BJP-led alliance would form a government in Kerala too in the coming years.

“As gradually the lies of our rivals are exposed, the BJP will expand… I am sure in the coming years, as it has happened in Meghalaya and Nagaland and has been happening in Goa, the BJP’s alliance will form government in Kerala too,” he had said, blasting the Left and the Congress for their “politics of deceit” with their “friendship” in Tripura and rivalry in Kerala.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF are the two main fronts in the southern state.

