First Vande Bharat Express for Goa Among 5 New Trains PM Modi Flagging Off Tomorrow | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh for a day-long visit on Tuesday, where he is set to flag off five Vande Bharat Express at a public programme organised at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

PM Modi will also attend a public programme in Shahdol, where he will honour Rani Durgavati, launch the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and kickstart the distribution of Ayushman cards, according to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

Later, Prime Minister will also visit Pakaria village in Shahdol District, the statement said.

PM To Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Express Trains

At around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains for different cities across India at a programme in Bhopal, the PMO said. The move is expected to enhance the travel experience of Indian Railway passengers and cut short the travelling time.

The five Vande Bharat trains are—Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. The train will be faster by about thirty mins as compared to the existing fastest train on the route.

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). The train will be about two hours and thirty mins faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express, while it is the fifth Vande Bharat Express for Maharashtra. It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere - with State Capital Bengaluru. The train will be faster by about thirty mins as compared to the existing fastest train on the route.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. It will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

PM in Shahdol

At a public programme in Shahdol at around 3 pm, Prime Minister will launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and distribute sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries, the statement said.

PM Modi will also kickstart the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh.

During the programme, Prime Minister will honour Rani Durgavati on the occasion of the conclusion of the ‘Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra’. The Yatra is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Government to popularise the valour and sacrifice of Rani Durgavati, the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century.

PM in Pakaria Village

In a unique initiative, Prime Minister will visit Pakaria village of Shahdol district and interact with leaders of the tribal community, Self-Help Groups, leaders of PESA [Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996] committees and Captains of Village Football Clubs, according to the PMO.

Prime Minister will also witness cultural programs by tribal and folk artists and also have dinner at the village.