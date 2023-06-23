PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Guests Arrive at White House for State Dinner; Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra Among Attendees

Read more

Chef Nina Curtis – who specialises in plant-based cuisine – to work with the White House staff and create a stunning vegetarian menu for Prime Minister Modi, who is a devout vegetarian. The lavish event is taking place in a tent on the South Lawn overlooking the Washington Monument and the White House.

More than 400 guests have been invited for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House, the Frist Lady said. The first course on the State dinner will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. The main course includes stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

The state dinner is held at the White House, the residence of the US President, and has the symbolic value of a visiting dignitary sharing a meal at the host’s home. White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, previewing the dinner, said the First Lady has been involved in this event at every step. Every element of the dinner and decor has been chosen to make each guest’s experience personal and warm, Elizondo said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Modi for a private dinner at the White House where they discussed a wide range of issues. “I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects,” Modi said in a tweet.

The private dinner hosted by Joe Biden and Jill Biden is different than the state dinner which PM Modi will attend on Thursday. The private dinner was attended by immediate family members of the Biden family.

An official statement by the MEA said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a private engagement hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on 21 June 2023 in the White House. Prime Minister also met their immediate family members. Prime Minister’s participation in this special engagement reaffirms the warm friendship between our two countries.”

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.