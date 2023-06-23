PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Guests Arrive at White House for State Dinner; Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra Among Attendees

Live now
Several prominent personalities including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Arindam Bagchi, James Biden and Anand Mahindra also arrived at the White House for the State dinner. Other guests include Huma Abedin, Apple's Tim Cook, Martin Luther King III, Ralph Lauren, tennis legend Billie Jean King, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a productive bilateral meeting in Washington on the third day of his state visit. “India and America are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and extremism. We agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism,” PM Modi said. “From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has pushed for the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is completely ready to help Ukraine’s peace efforts,” he added.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the White House for the State dinner.
The United States and India have agreed to end six disputes at the World Trade Organization, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said Thursday, after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. The USTR announcement came during PM Modi's first State Visit to the United States, during which both countries reached major deals on engines for fighter jets, semiconductor investment and space cooperation. In a statement, the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office added India also "agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs" on certain US products such as chickpeas, lentils and almonds.
"This is not an era of war but one of dialogue and diplomacy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he reiterated his famous anti-war message in the US Congress to the resounding applause of American lawmakers. Last September, PM Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food and fuel security among the major concerns of the world. The Prime Minister conveyed this message on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan, adding that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue keep the world together.
PM Modi’s historic address to the US Congress was marked by:
– 79 applauses
– 15 standing ovations
– autographs
– selfies
– Bipartisan support
– ‘Modi Modi’ chants
Here are some of the prominent personalities who are attending the state dinner hosted for PM Modi at the White House:
– Sam Altman & Oliver Mulherin
– Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani
– Sundar Pichai
– Arindam Bagchi
– James Biden & Sara Biden
– Tim Cook & The Honorable Lisa Jackson
– Anand Mahindra
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Indo-US ties on Thursday appeared to be on the cusp of an upward leap as President Joe Biden described them as one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century while Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the US leader’s commitment to their bond has inspired his country to take “bold and audacious” steps. Modi held one-on-one talks with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks. Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.
Marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests invited to the State dinner being hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House's South Lawn on Thursday. First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday said she has asked Chef Nina Curtis – who specialises in plant-based cuisine – to work with the White House staff and create a stunning vegetarian menu for Prime Minister Modi, who is a devout vegetarian. Guests will have the option to add fish to their main course as well, she said during the media preview for the State dinner.
Guests have started arriving at the White House at the state dinner being hosted for Narendra Modi. Several prominent Indians including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Indra Nooyi have already arrived at the White House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint session of the US Congress during which he covered a wide range of topics including trade, economy, bilateral ties and global development. “It is always a great honour to address the United States Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India,” he said in the beginning of his speech. “In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI – America and India,” the PM said on bilateral ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong push for reforming multilateral institutions, including the UN, and spoke glowingly of India’s ties with the US, saying the two countries stand at a new dawn in their relationship that will not only shape their destiny but also that of the world. Becoming the first Indian prime minister to address the Joint Session of the US Congress for a second time, Modi also took a swipe at China as he spoke about “dark clouds of coercion and confrontation casting their shadow in the Indo Pacific”. The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership, he said, shining a light on the shared concerns in India and the US about China, which he did not name.
More than 400 guests have been invited for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House, the Frist Lady said. The first course on the State dinner will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. The main course includes stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.
The state dinner is held at the White House, the residence of the US President, and has the symbolic value of a visiting dignitary sharing a meal at the host’s home. White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, previewing the dinner, said the First Lady has been involved in this event at every step. Every element of the dinner and decor has been chosen to make each guest’s experience personal and warm, Elizondo said.
Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Modi for a private dinner at the White House where they discussed a wide range of issues. “I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects,” Modi said in a tweet.
The private dinner hosted by Joe Biden and Jill Biden is different than the state dinner which PM Modi will attend on Thursday. The private dinner was attended by immediate family members of the Biden family.
An official statement by the MEA said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a private engagement hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on 21 June 2023 in the White House. Prime Minister also met their immediate family members. Prime Minister’s participation in this special engagement reaffirms the warm friendship between our two countries.”
Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.