Home » India » PM Modi Inaugurates 91 FM Radio Transmitters in 84 Districts; Move To Better Connectivity Across Addl 35,000 Sq Km
2-MIN READ

PM Modi Inaugurates 91 FM Radio Transmitters in 84 Districts; Move To Better Connectivity Across Addl 35,000 Sq Km

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 11:06 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur attends the inauguration event of 91 FM transmitters across 18 states and 2 Union Territories (Image/ANI)

PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur attends the inauguration event of 91 FM transmitters across 18 states and 2 Union Territories (Image/ANI)

The expansion takes place two days before the landmark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister's monthly radio programme

In a move, to boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions and aspirational districts across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister noted that the expansion of the FM service of All India Radio is a big and important step towards becoming All India FM. “This launch of 91 FM transmitters of All India FM is like a gift to 2 crore people of 85 districts of the country," the PM said.

The Prime Minister further emphasised that be it timely dissemination of information, weather forecasts for agriculture, or connecting the women’s self-help groups with new markets these FM transmitters will play a key role.

“Infotainment of FM has a lot of value…Our govt is continuously working towards the democratisation of technology. Every citizen should be able to afford and have access to technology. We are. All India Radio has a vision of connecting the nation. The affordability of mobile devices and data plans has enabled widespread access to information," he said.

He said his generation has been the emotional audience of Radio, and for him, it’s a matter of happiness that along with being the audience, he has also become a host.

“I am soon going to host the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’; the deep connection with people all across the nation would not have been possible through any other medium than the Radio," PM Modi added.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said this effort will give an impetus to radio and will also encourage those associated with it.

As per an official statement, aspirational districts and border areas are at the centre of the endeavour. After the newly inaugurated transmitters are functional, radio services will reach an additional two crore people who did not have access to the medium so far, with coverage further increasing in about 35,000 sq km area.

The expansion takes place two days before the landmark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister's monthly radio programme.

The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with a special focus on enhancing coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“The Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the important role which radio plays in reaching out to the masses," an official statement said.

It said the prime minister had started the Mann ki Baat programme to harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience. The 100th episode of the programme is scheduled to be aired on Sunday.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
first published:April 28, 2023, 10:41 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 11:06 IST