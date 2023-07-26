CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
Home » India » PM Modi Inaugurates Revamped ITPO Complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Inaugurates Revamped ITPO Complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 18:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed the inaugural havan and puja at the ITPO complex. (File Image: PTI)

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed the inaugural havan and puja at the ITPO complex. (File Image: PTI)

The complex will host world leaders during G20 summit in September this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The complex will host world leaders during the G20 summit in September this year.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed the inaugural havan and puja at the ITPO complex.

Also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, the ITPO complex has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Narendra Modi
first published:July 26, 2023, 18:58 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 18:58 IST