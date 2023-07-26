PM Modi Inaugurates Revamped ITPO Complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The complex will host world leaders during the G20 summit in September this year.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed the inaugural havan and puja at the ITPO complex.

Also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, the ITPO complex has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.