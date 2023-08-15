CHANGE LANGUAGE
Same Place, Same Time: In Last I-Day Address Before 2024 Polls, PM Says See You Next Year At Red Fort

August 15, 2023

L: Iconic Red Fort dressed up for Independence Day | R: PM Modi leaving for Raj Ghat on Tuesday. (Photos: PTI and screen grab from video)

The general elections are scheduled for April-May next year. Modi said he had made a promise to the nation to usher in change in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on Tuesday said he is confident that he will deliver a national address from the Red Fort next year, detailing the advancements made in fulfilling the promises he had put forth to the citizens.

“The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are of unprecedented development and a golden moment to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047," the Prime Minister said in his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

“Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Modi said in his last Independence Day address before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“You reposed your trust in me. I tried to fulfill the trust you reposed in me. The promises I made earned me confidence over the past five years. I had promised you to change through reform, perform and transform. I have worked hard for the nation and I have worked with pride," the Prime Minister said.

