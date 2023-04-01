CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Interacts With Students, Staff After Flagging Off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express | WATCH

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 19:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with school students on Saturday. (ANI)

In a very-quintessential prime minister fashion, Modi was seen interacting with young people. He also interacted with the train staff and asked them about their experience.

As he flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school students, children and train staff while aboard the train on Saturday. 

In videos shared by the Doordarshan channel, the prime minister could be seen having conversations with several groups of students. A student presented him with a hand-painted portrait of the leader.

In a very-quintessential prime minister fashion, Modi was seen interacting with young people. PM Modi has, on most of project launches — especially related to railways — traveled himself in them, while meeting and chatting with people around.

Addressing a gathering after the flagging-off ceremony, PM Modi said, “our endeavour is to transform railway sector and make travel convenient for citizens." The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had earlier said that this is the eleventh Vande Bharat train service in the country.

The 11th Vande Bharat express train

This is the 11th Vande Bharat express train between Delhi and Bhopal, which will operate six days a week except Saturday and complete the journey in 7.5 hours.

In a tweet, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it was the first route to give 160-kmph run to the semi high-speed train in some sections.

According to the railway ministry, the regular service of the train will start from April 2 from Delhi and from April 3 from Rani Kamalapati station. The distance between the two cities is 701 km and the Vande Bharat will complete this journey in 7.5 hours, an hour faster than the Bhopal Shatabdi.

The Bhopal Shatabdi, which operates all days of the week, takes 8 hours 40 minutes to complete the journey. Vande Bharat, running between Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, will stop at Bina Junction, Virangana Lakshmibal Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantonment and Palwal.

first published:April 01, 2023, 19:42 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 19:42 IST