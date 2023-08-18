PM Modi, Iranian President Raisi Discuss Chabahar Port, Expansion of BRICS on Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Modi and Raisi discussed matters of regional importance, including realizing the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

Highlighting that India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilizational connections, PM Modi drew attention to strong people-to-people contact between the countries.

Apart from this, cooperation at multilateral forums, including expansion of BRICS was also discussed. The two also talked about their upcoming meeting on the margins of the BRICS summit in South Africa.

The two leaders met last in September 2022

The two leaders had met in September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand. They discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region, and the two sides have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia.